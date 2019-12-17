Where a plaintiff could not show a genuine issue of material fact as to whether a defendant had actual or constructive notice of a potential slip-and-fall hazard, summary judgment for the defendant was appropriate.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney, II, Southern District of Indiana.On New Year’s Day 2017, Linda Waldon was shopping at the Crawfordsville, Ind., Walmart store. Waldon claimed plastic hangers had fallen on the floor beneath and around a rack …