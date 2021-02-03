Where a defendant is alleged to have negligently created a condition which led to injury or damage, they cannot be found to be the proximate cause of that injury if it depended on an intervening and unforeseeable act by a third party.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge James N. O’Hara.On March 20, 2009, the Empress Casino, a riverboat casino in Joliet owned by the Empress Casino Joliet Corporation (Empress) burned down when a fire broke out during renovations. The fire began …