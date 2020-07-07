Where locomotive was being prepared for use in a train, it was not “in use” under the terms of the Locomotive Inspection Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois. Bradley LeDure worked as a conductor for Union Pacific Railroad Company. In August 2016, at about 2:10 a.m., LeDure reported to work at a rail yard in Salem, Ill. LeDure’s job was to assemble a train for a trip to Dexter, Mo. LeDure had to determine how many locomotives were necessary …