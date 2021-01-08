Where there was no rational connection between minor proved injuries from car accident and jury’s $1 million compensatory damages award, district court did not abuse discretion in granting motion for remittitur.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge John E. Martin, Northern District of Indiana. In 2012, truck driver Robert Laducer rear-ended Richard Spinnenweber’s minivan on I-94 in Indiana. Spinnenweber refused medical treatment at the scene. Five days later, Spinnenweber went to an …