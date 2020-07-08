Where a plaintiff was unconscious undergoing surgery in the defendant’s control and suffered an injury which, according to expert testimony does not happen absent negligence, the plaintiff has raised the necessary issues to make a claim under the theory of res ipsa loquitur.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Kay Marie Hanlon.Alma Willis, suffering from back pain, was referred to Dr. Jeffery Flagg for treatment. Flagg, a plastic surgeon, scheduled a …