Where a plaintiff alleges that a suit was filed in retaliation for a complaint to the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR), and can demonstrate that the suit based on prior issues was not contemplated prior to the charge and was abruptly instituted afterward, the plaintiff has raised sufficient issues of material fact to render summary judgment for the defendant inappropriate.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Allen Price Walker and Circuit Judge Thomas …