Where a defendant alleges that the plaintiff’s suit is a strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP) the claim must arise solely from defendant’s acts in furtherance of his right to petition or participate in the government to warrant dismissal.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision of Cook County Associate Judge Moira S. Johnson.Jai Prakash and Satish Parulekar both were employed as professors of chemical engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT). At one …