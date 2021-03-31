Where a county employee would be liable under the Nursing Home Care Act for failure to properly treat a resident, the Nursing Home Care Act supersedes section 2-204 of the Tort Immunity Act, which renders the employee liable and therefore renders the county liable as section 2-109 of the Tort Immunity Act no longer applies.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part and remanded a decision to 23rd Circuit Judge Bradley J. Waller.Bernice Sablik (Bernice) was a resident of the DeKalb County Rehab & …