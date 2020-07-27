Where defendant corporations did not owe duty of care to employee of subcontractor based on terms of contracts, no negligence could be found in employee’s accident.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Theresa Lazar Springmann, Northern District of Indiana. BP Products North America owns and operates an oil refinery in Whiting, Ind. As part of a modernization project at the refinery, BP contracted with Fluor Constructors International to provide engineering, procurement and construction …