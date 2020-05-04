Where a plaintiff files suit against a defendant physician who had reason to know of the pregnancy for fetal death and the alleged malpractice resulted in a non-viable fetus that died as a result of a lawful abortion with requisite consent, such a suit is permitted under section 2.2 of the Wrongful Death Act.

The 1st District Appellate Court answered a certified question and remanded a case from Cook County Circuit Judge John H. Ehrlich.

Monique Thomas was admitted to the Alexian Brothers Medical Center (Alexian) for elective surgery. When standard presurgical testing indicated a potential pregnancy, Thomas had an ultrasound and was informed that she was not pregnant. Dr. Robert Kagan performed the surgery, and Dr. Edgard Khoury administered the anesthesia. Thomas discovered she was pregnant when she went to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital’s emergency room for treatment of an unrelated infection and received analgesics and antibiotics. Her pregnancy was then confirmed. The anesthesia from the surgery, as well as the other medications taken both at the time and in the emergency room, increase the chance of malformations in a fetus. Thomas terminated the pregnancy.

Thomas and Christopher Mitchell filed suit against Khoury and Kagan as well as Alexian, though Alexian was later voluntarily dismissed as a defendant. Thomas alleged medical negligence and wrongful death, noting her ultrasound results were consistent with a sub-4-week pregnancy, but that she had been informed based on them that she was not pregnant. Khoury and Kagan argued that they were exempt under section 2.2 of the Wrongful Death Act (Act), which disallows actions against a physician for the wrongful death of a fetus “caused by an abortion where the abortion was permitted by law and the requisite consent was lawfully given” and “where the defendant did not know and, under the applicable standard of good medical care, had no medical reason to know of the pregnancy of the mother of the fetus.”

The trial court, examining the statute, found that it was ambiguous as to whether a cause of action for fetal death is barred where the defendant had reason to know that the mother could be pregnant and the defendant’s misconduct serves as the basis for a lawful abortion. The trial court certified the question of whether such a suit was barred by section 2.2. of the act.

The appellate court, examining the text of the act, concluded that it allows for a wrongful death action wherever a plaintiff can establish an actionable injury to the fetus regardless of whether the ultimate cause of death was abortion. The appellate court emphasized that all wrongful death actions derive from an injury to the decedent by the wrongful act of the defendant, and that to hold that abortion severs all such claims would “enable physicians and medical institutions to deflect allegations of medical malpractice whenever an abortion follows alleged medical misconduct that injures a fetus.”

The appellate court concluded that section 2.2 of the act does not bar a cause of action or recovery “against a defendant physician or medical institution for fetal death if the defendant knew or had a medical reason to know of the pregnancy and the alleged malpractice resulted in a non-viable fetus that died as a result of a lawful abortion with requisite consent.”

The appellate court therefore remanded the case for further proceedings.

Monique Thomas, et al. v. Edgard Khoury M.D., et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 191052

Writing for the court: Justice Michael B. Hyman

Concurring: Justices John C. Griffin and Carl Anthony Walker

Released: March 30, 2020