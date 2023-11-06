A company that sells prenatal subscription boxes is not entitled to halt a competitor from selling its own boxes while a trademark dispute between the two businesses is pending, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the Northern District of Illinois held the maker of Bump Boxes failed to show it has a strong likelihood of succeeding on the merits of its trademark-infringement lawsuit against Bump to Mom.Making such a showing is a requirement for obtaining a preliminary …