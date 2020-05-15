Where district court erred in enjoining beer producer from implying that rival’s beer contained corn syrup when that beer listed corn syrup as ingredient on packaging.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.

Bug Light, Miller Lite and Coors Light are the best-selling light beers in the United States. Bud is manufactured by Anheuser-Busch, Miller and Coors by Molson Coors. In early 2019, Anheuser-Busch began to advertise that Bud Light is made using rice, while Miller Lite and Coors Light use corn syrup as a source of sugar that ferments yeast into alcohol.

Molson Coors responded with a suit against Anheuser-Busch, as well as with its advertisements. In advertisements it argued that its beers taste better because of the difference between rice and corn syrup. It also stated that corn syrup differs from high-fructose corn syrup used to sweeten soft drinks and other consumer products. In its suit it contended that Anheuser-Busch violated the Lanham Act by implying that a product made from corn syrup also contains corn syrup.

The district judge’s initial opinion ruled that Anheuser-Busch was free to advertise that Bud Light is made using rice while Molson Coors’ products are made using corn syrup. However, the court added that Anheuser-Busch was prevented from saying or implying anything that would cause consumers to think that Molson-Coors’ beers contained corn syrup. Molson-Coors appealed.

While the appeal was pending, the district court issued a new order which forbade Anheuser-Busch from using point-of-sale packaging with the language “no corn syrup” or an equivalent icon. Anheuser-Busch appealed from that order. The appellate panel began by noting that Molson Coors acknowledged that Miller Lite and Coors Light are made using corn syrup, while Bud Light is not. The panel continued, stating that Molson Coors also identified corn syrup as an “ingredient” in Miller Lite and Coors Light. Molson Coors argued that a list of “ingredients” differed from what the finished products “contain.” The panel rejected this argument, stating that common usage treats the word “ingredients” as equivalent to what the product contains.

The panel stated that while Anheuser-Busch’s statements could doubtless make some consumers infer that some corn syrup avoids fermentation and makes it into the beer, Molson Coors’ own statements yielded the same inference. The panel stated that Molson Coors brought this problem on itself by choosing to use the word “ingredients” on its packaging. The panel therefore affirmed the judgment of the district court to the extent that it denied Molson Coors’ request for an injunction, and reversed it to the extent that the Bud Light advertising or packaging had been enjoined. The panel vacated the portion of the decision that prevented Anheuser-Busch from stating that Miller Lite or Coors Light “contained” corn syrup. The panel then remanded the case to the district court for further proceedings consistent with the opinion.

Molson Coors Beverage Company USA LLC v. Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC.

Nos. 19-2200, 19-2713, 19-2782, 19-3097 & 19-3116

Writing for the court: Judge Frank H. Easterbrook

Concurring: Judges David F. Hamilton and Amy J. St. Eve

Released: May 1, 2020