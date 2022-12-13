A federal judge dismissed a case alleging that Trader Joe’s violated the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act through the labeling of one of its juice products.U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the plaintiff did not properly allege deceptive labeling or marketing under the fraud act or breach of warranty.Lisa Cristia sued Trader Joe’s on behalf of a putative class, alleging that it violated the fraud act, the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and other consumer protection …