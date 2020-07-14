With the Cook County Circuit Court gradually returning to normal operations, the court on Thursday issued a public reminder that traffic cases at the Daley Center are being held via Zoom, not in-person.

“Please look for the time, date and room number on the citation so you will know the correct Zoom information, and do not come to court if you are not set for an in-person hearing,” the court’s press release reads.

The Zoom videoconferencing platform is accessible through a computer or smartphone connected to the internet. The service also allows users to join by phone by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering the proper Zoom ID number.

“To avoid an unnecessary trip to the courthouse, all litigants should consult with their legal counsel or the Clerk of the Circuit Court for information about whether to appear in-person, or for instructions for participating in virtual court proceedings,” the announcement stated.

Circuit Clerk Dorothy A. Brown’s office is providing the public with court date information via text or email. Each division of the court system has a dedicated number and address, listed on the court’s website.

“Anyone who does need to come to court should expect longer wait times, due to coronavirus pandemic safety protocols,” the court announcement read.