A state appeals panel reversed a drunk-driving conviction after finding the police officer who pulled him over had no justification for the traffic stop.John Rice was stopped by Bolingbrook police officer Marjory Higgens on March 13, 2018 after she witnessed him change lanes in an intersection — something that isn’t a traffic violation on its own. “After review, there is no prohibition against changing lanes while driving through an intersection contained within this statute,” Justice Daniel L. Schmidt wrote for the 3rd …