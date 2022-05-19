Where a municipality uses administrative adjudication to enforce a traffic fine for the violation of an ordinance, that fine must comply with section 11-208(b)(10) of the Illinois Vehicle Code and is limited to a maximum of $250.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Anna M. Loftus.Section 11-208.3 of the Illinois Vehicle Code (Code) authorizes counties and municipalities to establish an administrative adjudication system for parking offenses and moving violations …