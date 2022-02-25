Where a defendant is pulling their car to the curb to park it, they are not required by Illinois Vehicle Code to use the turn signals to indicate this, and any traffic stop performed on the basis of the defendant’s failure to use a turn signal while pulling to the curb to park is not objectively reasonable.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Peoria County Circuit Judges Paul P. Gilfillan and John P. Vespa.Shawn Katrell Joiner was pulled over on March 21, 2019, for failure to activate his turn signal …