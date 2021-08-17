An Illinois appellate court, in a case of first impression, ruled in favor of a transgender woman who was denied access to the women’s bathroom at her workplace, an East Aurora Hobby Lobby store where she has been employed for 23 years.In a written opinion Friday, 2nd Justice Mary Seminara-Schostok delivered the opinion of the Illinois 2nd District Appellate Court upholding the decision of the Illinois Human Rights Commission that found Hobby Lobby in violation of the Illinois Human Rights Act. Justices Kathryn E. Zenoff …