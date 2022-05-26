A federal judge cleared the way for a medical technician who used to work at the Cook County Jail to pursue a lawsuit alleging his supervisor invaded his medical privacy by telling his co-workers he is transgender.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Logan M. Grimes’ allegation that the supervisor violated his right to due process and committed common-law torts when he disclosed Grimes’ transgender status without his consent …