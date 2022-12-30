Customers who maintain the labels on some TRESemmé shampoos and conditioners falsely represent the products are safe despite the presence of a formaldehyde-releasing preservative and do not have a case against the manufacturer for consumer fraud, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit filed against Unilever United States Inc.The suit alleged Unilever deceives customers in violation of the consumer fraud …