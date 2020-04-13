Members of the medical-malpractice defense bar are staking out a broad interpretation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s liability executive order, compared to a narrow interpretation adopted by their counterparts in the plaintiffs’ bar.

Pritzker’s April 1 executive order grants civil liability immunity to health care professionals, health care volunteers and hospitals that are “rendering assistance to the [s]tate… in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, unless it is established that such injury or death was caused by gross negligence or willful misconduct.”

Carl T. Bergetz, general counsel of Rush University Medical Center, said civil liability protections should apply to all health-care workers treating non-coronavirus patients during the pandemic, not just those treating COVID-19 patients.

“All health care providers and facilities are working together to try to combat this and we’re deploying resources and stretching resources thin,” Bergetz said. “They’re doing the best they can to address the patient’s needs but also the public health crisis. And that’s why I think that order has that breadth.”

For health care facilities, the order defines “rendering assistance” as the canceling or postponing of elective surgeries and procedures, as outlined in the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 – Elective Surgical Procedure Guidance.

Bergetz said, though it depends on the facts, the civil liability protections should apply to hospitals and doctors that are sued by non-coronavirus patients who cancel elective surgeries or procedures, but then suffer a related injury.

“Our goal is to take care of patients and provide the best care at all times,” he said. “As we are working up to and sometimes beyond normal capacity to treat and prevent COVID-19, at the personal risk of care providers, I think everything we’re doing is essential for the public health fight. And I think that the governor’s order just acknowledges that.”

Illinois Trial Lawyers Association President Antonio M. Romanucci of Romanucci & Blandin said the executive order likely should not protect health care professionals and hospitals from civil liability in a hypothetical case where a non-coronavirus patient cancels an elective surgery or procedure but then suffers an injury that may have been prevented had the elective procedure or surgery taken place.

“That doesn’t mean that there are particular facts that would immunize or exclude the hospital or the ambulance service from liability for other reasons, not related to COVID. And that’s why it’s so unclear,” Romanucci said.

“You would think that the governmental intent is to protect the frontline workers, those who are called in like the volunteers, and the retired doctors and nurses who come in … But now when you when you broadly apply it to every ambulance, and to every circumstance not related to COVID, that’s where you run into problems. And I think you also run into constitutionality problems,” he said.

Romanucci said the proposal by the medical malpractice defense bar to suspend depositions, even for expert doctors who are retained by defendants and plaintiffs, is an extreme position.

“That’s why our position is that the immunities don’t apply across the board, just like their claim for suspension of depositions cannot apply,” he said.

Health care interest groups, including the Illinois State Medical Society and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, drafted letters in support of postponing most discovery depositions of medical witnesses in Cook County Circuit Court until the public health crisis subsides.

“Discovery that can be conducted without interfering with the treatment of patients or without increasing the risk of the spread of COVID-19 should proceed. But physicians, nurses and hospital employees should not be required to disrupt their vital work to testify in depositions, whether in person, by video or other means,” Karen K. Harris, IHHA general counsel wrote.

William F. Cunningham, equity partner at Cunningham Meyer & Vedrine P.C., wrote a letter to Cook County Circuit Judge James P. Flannery, urging Flannery “to consider the interests of the medical community as you are being pressured to set aside those interests in favor of a rush to push forward litigation interests that can wait just a little while, just as the rest of our [n]ation is doing.”

In a recent letter to Flannery, American Board of Trial Advocates President Timothy S. Tomasik recognized that “[f]ront line medical and health care providers are presumed to be ‘unavailable’ for deposition during this time of crisis.”

But Tomasik’s letter also requested that depositions still take place by video if medical witnesses are available.

“While some lawyers have employed good faith efforts to successfully complete depositions where possible, most commonly using technology like Zoom, many depositions are being needlessly cancelled, even when the noted technology could readily be used, such as Zoom is offered,” said Tomasik, a partner at Tomasik Kotin Kasserman LLC.