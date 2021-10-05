CLEVELAND — Retail pharmacy chains contributed to a deadly and expensive public nuisance in two Ohio counties where the opioid crisis continues to rage, an attorney for the counties said in an opening statement Monday in federal court in Cleveland.It was the first day of a bellwether trial in the lawsuit filed in 2018 by Lake and Trumbull counties outside Cleveland against retail pharmacy companies CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Giant Eagle.“They’re going to say, ‘We’re not any part of the problem,’” attorney Mark Lanier said …