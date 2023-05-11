A trial court erred in ordering a woman to produce her mother’s unredacted mental health records in a medical negligence and wrongful death lawsuit over the mother’s death from lung cancer, a state appellate panel held.Debra MacKenna, as independent executor of the estate of Diana Ursitti, sued several medical providers in April 2018 in Cook County Circuit Court. She claimed they failed to timely diagnose and treat Ursitti for lung cancer, leading to her death.Ursitti was treated by John E. Pantano, Barry M. Glick, Gopal …