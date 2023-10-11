A trial court properly found that a convicted murderer attempting to prove his innocence cannot seek civil penalties against Cook County for denying him autopsy photos, a state appellate panel held.Oily Thomas was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1991 shooting of Edward McComb and sentenced to 75 years in prison.In January 2019, Thomas sent a letter to Cook County requesting all postmortem photos, autopsy photos and X-rays of McComb from the medical examiner under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).The county …