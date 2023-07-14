An Illinois judge on Friday set a Nov. 6 trial date for a father charged with helping his son obtain a gun license three years before the son allegedly shot dead seven people at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park last year.The father, Robert Crimo Jr., told Lake County Judge George D. Strickland at a hearing in Waukegan that he was waiving his right to a jury trial. That means Strickland will hear evidence and issue verdicts at the end of the bench trial.Earlier this year, Crimo Jr. pleaded not guilty to seven counts …