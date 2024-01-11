A judge postponed the trial of a man accused of killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park in 2022 after his lawyer on Wednesday asked for more time to review evidence. The trial had been slated to begin next month, and a new date has not been set.Robert Crimo III, 23, is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. Dozens of people, including children, were injured.Authorities have said Crimo confessed to police that he unleashed a …