The Circuit Court of Cook County announced its Law Division will resume trial setting and trial call and expand jury trials, preferably in person, starting later this month.Law Division Presiding Judge James P. Flannery, Jr. issued a general administrative order Thursday allowing civil court proceedings to be conducted in person, remotely or in a hybrid format of the two. Starting on or after Sept. 20, jury trials may proceed in all sections of the Law Division, it said.The format of proceedings is left to the discretion …