Where the anti-retaliation clause of the False Claims Act did not abrogate Tribal sovereign immunity, district court was correct to dismiss claims against entity that was extension of registered Tribe.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.Teressa Mestek invoked the False Claims Act’s anti-retaliation provision and sued the Community Health Center of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians as well as several individuals …