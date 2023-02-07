The village of Hinsdale agreed to pay $800,000 to settle two lawsuits accusing it of violating the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act by trying to block a group home for people struggling with addiction from operating in a residential neighborhood.A consent decree entered by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois calls for the village to pay $790,000 in damages to Trinity Sober Living LLC and a $10,000 civil penalty to the federal government.The decree also …