An Illinois truck driver who was injured while he was waiting for his truck to be loaded at a Calumet City warehouse received a $1.1 million settlement one month before the case was set to go to trial. On Aug. 14, 2017, Castorio Avila, then 61, was sitting in a chair at a warehouse in the 800 block of State Street in Calumet City waiting for his truck to be loaded.At the time, Avila owned and operated CJ Avila Corp., a delivery service company, and was contracted to perform delivery services for Roman Decorating Products …