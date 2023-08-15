Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks at the Fulton County Government Center Monday in Atlanta. — AP Photo/John BazemoreATLANTA — Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors using a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a “criminal enterprise” to keep him in power.The nearly 100-page indictment details dozens of acts by …