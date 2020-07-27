WASHINGTON — Gathered in the small assembly hall in Little Rock, Ark., their chairs spaced six feet apart, the business leaders listen admiringly to the nation’s chief law enforcement official.They ask Attorney General William Barr about elder fraud. They ask about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, about protection of federal monuments. And each thanks Barr for his devotion and service, praising him as a patriot who is working tirelessly to protect America and restore order.But there are …