NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday that they will not call any witnesses at the New York civil trial arising from writer E. Jean Carroll’s claims that the former president raped her in the mid-1990s.Trump lawyer Joseph Tacopina said they decided not to put on a defense case after learning that health issues were preventing their expert witness, a psychiatrist, from testifying. Tacopina previously disclosed that Trump would not testify at the trial, in federal court in Manhattan.Carroll&rsquo …