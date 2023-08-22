Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom on April 4 in New York. Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss. — AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FileFormer President Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.“Can you believe it? I’ll be …