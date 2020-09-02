NEW YORK — A federal appeals court Tuesday granted President Donald Trump a temporary reprieve in the long-running fight over his tax returns, barring Manhattan’s top prosecutor from getting the records while Trump’s lawyers embark on another bid to overturn the subpoena seeking them.With a temporary stay in place and Trump expecting a return to the Supreme Court, it’s unlikely that the case will be resolved or any tax returns will be turned over before the November election. The three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit …