NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in Manhattan, his formal surrender and arrest presenting the historic, shocking scene of a former U.S. commander in chief forced to stand before a judge.Court officials confirmed the timing on Friday. When Trump turns himself in, he'll be booked mostly like anyone else facing charges, mugshot and all. But he isn’t expected to be put in handcuffs, he'll have Secret Service protection and will almost certainly be …