President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are absolutely immune from a proposed class-action lawsuit challenging a provision of federal law that makes some Americans ineligible for stimulus payments, a federal judge held.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman did not rule on the merits of the contention that the so-called “exclusion provision” in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act is unconstitutional.That provision in the $2.2 …