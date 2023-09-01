Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago lost a bid to force its insurers to defend it against claims that its cooling water intake structure was discharging polluted water into the Chicago River without a permit. In 2018, the State of Illinois sued Trump Tower, at the request of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, alleging violations of Illinois’ Environmental Protection Act. Between 2008 and 2020, Trump Tower was a named insured on commercial general liability insurance policies issued by four insurers. …