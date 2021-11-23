Where a party asserts that the trust instrument designates Illinois as the principal place of administration, such a designation must be explicit in the text of the instrument for it to be a sufficient basis on which a court may exercise personal jurisdiction.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Pamela McLean Meyerson.Robert and Corrinne Silver were married and resided in Illinois, where they, along with an Illinois attorney executed the Robert D. Silver Revocable Trust and …