Where a co-trustee to a trust files suit against a former trustee, the former trustee is a stranger to the trust and it is not required that suit be filed by a beneficiary.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from DuPage County Associate Judge Angelo J. Kappas.Diane and Daniel Sergi married in 1982 and had two children, Justin and Janelle. Daniel was the sole breadwinner. In 2001, they created two trusts, the Diane L. Sergi Trust (Diane Trust), and the Daniel A. Sergi Trust (Daniel Trust). Both …