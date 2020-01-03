Earl Harris and Leon Cannon were both convicted of armed robbery and first-degree murder as young adults.The former was sentenced to life in prison for the crimes, committed in 1986, when he was 20.The latter was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the crimes, committed in 1998, at age 19.Both have told appeals panels that a line of recent decisions, running from the U.S. Supreme Court down to the Illinois Appellate Court, mandates a fresh look at whether the sentences were excessive in light of their maturity at the time …