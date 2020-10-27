Illinois school districts, teachers, and parents alike will want to take notice of the new emergency rule amendments enacted by the Illinois State Board of Education and posted to ISBE’s website on Oct. 7 regarding student supervision in the classroom.Illinois school boards may now assign unlicensed employees and volunteers of “good character” to supervise students in classrooms in which the licensed teacher is teaching remotely during the COVID-19 disaster proclamation. Previously, unlicensed personnel …