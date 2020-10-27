Looking at conflicting cases on the requirements for “intrusion on seclusion” claims under Section 652B of the Restatement (Second) of Torts — in a case where (1) a janitor hid video cameras in an unknown number of an office building’s 15 women’s bathrooms for at least five months and (2) a trial judge entered summary judgment against 35 plaintiffs who sued the building’s owner and property manager — the New Jersey Supreme Court concluded that “a victim does not have to present evidence that she was secretly recorded to bring a cause of action for intrusion on seclusion.” That’s because “the tort is tied to the placement of a surveillance device in an area reasonably expected to be private,” and “it is the intrusion itself, and not an actual viewing, that is critical.” But the defendants were entitled to summary judgment because the plaintiffs failed to present evidence “they used bathrooms with cameras during the relevant time period.” Friedman v. Martinez, A-37/81 (N.J., June 16, 2020).