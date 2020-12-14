Where buyer in long term sales contract failed to receive adequate assurance of performance from the seller, the district court did not err in determining that the buyer’s actions to cover were commercially reasonable under the U.C.C.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Susan L. Collins, Northern District of Indiana. BRC Rubber & Plastics, Inc. designs and manufactures rubber and plastic products, primarily for the automotive industry. Continental Carbon Company manufactures …