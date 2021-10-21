A lawsuit accusing a Virginia woman of defaming a University of Chicago professor by describing her in social media posts with phrases like “rabid vulture” and “sexual predator with permanent job security” will stay in federal court in Chicago.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso of the Northern District of Illinois denied defendant C. Christine Fair’s motion to dismiss the suit filed by plaintiff Rochona Majumdar for lack of personal jurisdiction.Fair argues that she does not have enough contacts with …