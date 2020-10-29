Students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign filed a Title VI complaint with the U.S. Department of Education, alleging “an unrelenting campaign” of anti-Semitic harassment on the campus they contend is not being addressed by the university administration.Attorneys with Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP filed the complaint on behalf of Jewish students in conjunction with the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and in consultation with the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan …