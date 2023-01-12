John R. Lausch, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois whose tenure included the indictments of former House Speaker Michael Madigan and former Alderman Edward M. Burke, will leave his post early this year for a role in the private sector, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday.Robert K. Hur, the former U.S. attorney in Maryland, will assume Lausch’s responsibilities in the Department of Justice’s investigation into documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home …