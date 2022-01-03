An Oregon law that ties immunity to parking fees defeats a woman’s claim that the U.S. government is liable for her husband’s accidental death in a national forest, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive the lawsuit Dana Ludwig filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act accusing the U.S. Forest Service of negligence and wrongful death in her husband’s drowning.Dana filed the suit in federal court in Chicago because she and her husband, Brent Ludwig, lived in Orland Park.The Tort …