The U.S. government is not responsible for the actions of a federal officer who — depending on which version of events you believe — either pulled a gun on another driver or tried to help a motorist he believed was having a medical issue.In an opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger wrote that the result of the litigation stemming from the incident is the same, no matter which version is true.In both scenarios, officer Joseph Jablonski of U.S. Customs and Border Protection was acting outside the …