An Illinois man got the go-ahead to pursue a lawsuit alleging the Federal Bureau of Prisons committed medical malpractice by failing to provide him with hip-replacement surgery while he was an inmate in Wisconsin.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly did not rule on the merits of Andrew Stacy’s contention that he experienced pain and suffered other injuries as a result of prison officials’ negligence.But Kennelly rejected the argument that an exception to the Federal Tort Claims Act shields the U.S. …