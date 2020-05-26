The top federal trial judge in the Northern District of Illinois will be easing restrictions on activities at the courthouses in Chicago and Rockford.

In her Fourth Amended General Order 20-0012 on Tuesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer set out the dates for resuming operations that were halted or scaled back in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the order, the district clerk’s offices in the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago and the Stanley J. Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse in Rockford will remain closed to the public until June 15.

Filings may be filed electronically, mailed to the clerk’s office or placed in the drop-box in the lobby of the courthouse in Chicago or Rockford during business hours.

Pro se parties may submit their filings to the clerk’s office by email through July 15.

No courtesy copies may be submitted for filings made through July 15 and no non-emergency motion in a civil case may be noticed for presentment on a date before July 15.

But parties may continue to file non-emergency as well as emergency motions in civil cases and judges may hold hearings, settlement conferences and bench trials in those cases by remote means.

In-court hearings in civil cases may be held only for urgent matters that cannot be conducted remotely.

The order does not extend any deadlines in civil or criminal cases.

Any continuance in a criminal case beginning Tuesday until July 15 as a result of the order will be excluded under the Speedy Trial Act.

“The court finds that the ends of justice served by the exclusion of time outweigh the interests of the parties and the public in a speedy trial,” the order says, “given the need to protect the health and safety of defendants, defense counsel, prosecutors, court staff and the public by reducing the number of in-person hearings to the greatest extent possible.”

Parties may seek emergency relief in their cases or from the revised order.

Parties are instructed to alert the presiding judge’s courtroom deputy for emergency matters come up during business hours. Business hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Parties are to call (312) 702-8875 for emergency matters that arise outside of business hours.

Grand juries will continue to meet. Pallmeyer will consult with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in imposing “reasonable limits” on grand jury sessions.

In criminal cases, judges may use electronic means to review complaints and applications for wiretaps, search warrants or trap/trace/pen registers.

With the defendant’s consent, judges may use videoconferencing — or teleconferencing if videoconferencing is not available — for such proceedings as detention hearings, initial appearances, preliminary hearings, arraignments and pleas and sentencings in misdemeanor cases.

Pleas and sentencings in felony cases may be held remotely if the parties agree. Teleconferencing may be used only if videoconferencing is not available.

No jury trials will be conducted in civil or criminal cases until Aug. 3.

Pushing back the date of criminal trials is necessary because a large number of people would have to gather in the jury assembly room and at least 12 jurors would have to sit in the courtroom for the trial, the order says.

Also, the order says, 12 jurors would have to deliberate in the jury room and potential jurors would have be summoned five to six weeks before trial.

“The advance-notice requirement makes any earlier date impractical because it is not known what large-gathering guidelines will be in place,” the order says.

“Social-distancing guidelines might render juror participation difficult or unsafe, including during juror check-in and jury selection.”

Public gatherings, with the exception of court proceedings, are suspended through July 15.

Public gatherings include seminars, bar group meetings, moot courts, mock trials, naturalization ceremonies and group tours.

Pallmeyer will vacate, revise or extend the order by July 13.

For more information, see ilnd.uscourts.gov.